3 Easy Steps to take a Stand for Orphans this Summer!

1.SIGN UP! Download your FREE printable kit above!

2. MAKE A PLAN! Determine what you want to sell at your stand! Lemonade, cookies, cupcakes, dog treats, handmade crafts… whatever you are passionate about! The possibilities are endless! Find an adult help you pick a time and place to host your stand and invite all of your friends, family, neighbors, church friends, etc.

Deck out your stand! Use the resources in the FREE kit, or visit www.store.lifelinechild.org to buy a t-shirt or deluxe Stand for Orphans kit!

3. HOST YOUR STAND AND MAKE A DIFFERENCE! Print and pass out the Lifeline flyers and story cards included in this kit to spread the word about the needs of orphaned and vulnerable children and tell people how THEY can help!

Have fun with your stand and share it with us! Ask your parents or another adult to keep us in the loop with pictures and stories from your stand! They can use #standfororphans and email us at stand@lifelinechild.org. Donations can be submitted online or by mail! By mail use the enclosed donation form to mail in a check.